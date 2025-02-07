type here...
Source:GhPage
Outgoing SIC MD Hollistar Duah-Yentumi withdraws court suit after public backlash

By Qwame Benedict
The outgoing MD for SIC Insurance PLC Hollistar Yentumi-Duah has allegedly succumbed to pressure and withdrawn her suit against SIC and the newly appointed MD.

Hollistar Yentumi-Duah earlier went to court seeking to challenge the termination of her appointment by the current president John Dramani Mahama.

According to her, her contract was to expire in January 2028 adding that it was illegal for the President to terminate her contract.

In her suit, she was making some number of demands which included an amount of GH¢840,000.00 as her annual salary, 450 litres of fuel every month amongst other things.

Well, she has now disclosed that she is withdrawing the case from the court. It has been established that the parties met and decided to settle the matter out of the courts.

With this new development, the parties involved according to a source would meet in the coming days to find a lasting solution to the matter that took over social media.

Some people are also of the view that the constant bashing on social media by some Ghanaians kind of influenced Mrs Yentumi-Duah’s decision to withdraw the matter from the court.

