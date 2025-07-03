type here...
Over 10 land guards killed during a land dispute clash

By Armani Brooklyn
Dead Landguards

A chilling and graphic video circulating on social media shows the lifeless bodies of over 10 alleged landguards who were reportedly murdered in a violent clash over a disputed parcel of land.

The disturbing footage, believed to have been filmed by eyewitnesses shortly after the deadly incident, shows the victims’ bodies scattered across a stretch of land they were reportedly hired to protect.

The incident is said to have taken place within one of Ghana’s land conflict hotspots.

Dead Landguards - GhPage

According to unconfirmed reports, the victims were allegedly ambushed and killed by a rival gang, believed to have been contracted by another influential figure with competing claims to the land in question.

The voice in the background also alleged that the family who supposedly owns the land had earlier warned that no one should step foot on their property but these land guards defied their order.

Netizens Reactions…

@FredGold – Somebody go buy his land, and u go pay me to guard for u? Wat are ur sons doing since its their property

@Boateng Samuel – So these people don’t have any juju protecting them from gun shots

