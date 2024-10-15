Over 50 million dollars in valuation: Reactions as Despite flaunts all his vintage cars

Famed Ghanaian businessman and CEO of Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, is trending online as a collection of vintage luxury cars surfaced on social media.

The video, which has since gone viral, was captured at a thanksgiving service held in honour of his late mother-in-law, Kate Opoku-Acheampong, on Sunday, 13 October 2024.

The lavish service took place at the Underbridge Event Center in East Legon, Accra, and drew the attendance of some of Ghana’s most high-profile personalities.

Among the guests were actor Kwaku Manu, former football star John Mensah, lawyer and political figure Gabby Otchere-Darko, Minister of Agriculture Dr Bryan Acheampong, and popular gospel singer Empress Gifty.

However, it was Dr. Osei Kwame Despite’s luxurious fleet of vintage cars that truly stole the spotlight.

In the TikTok video that has quickly gone viral, the businessman proudly displayed an impressive array of classic vehicles at the entrance of the venue.

His collection, reportedly worth around 300 million dollars, included iconic models such as a 1952 Mercedes-Benz 300 Cabriolet D, a 1963 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud 3, a 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1981/1982 Phillips Berlina Coupé, a 1986 Zimmer Tiffany, and a Chevrolet C10 Pickup.