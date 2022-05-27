- Advertisement -

Blessed Godsbrain Smart, also known as Captain Smart, has alleged that a current appointee of President Nana Akufo-Addo has over nine acres of land at the Achimota Forest.

This comes on the back of the recent brouhaha triggered by the Will of the late former Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), published online.

According to the loudmouth broadcaster, the acres of land Sir John bequeathed to his relatives in his leaked Will is the least amount of land owned by an appointee of this government.

Captain Smart, who was speaking on his show on Onua TV, stated that a current Minister of State owns over 9 acres of the land.

“All the lands in the Greater Accra Region have been shared by the politicians. If you check today, Sir John, has five acres at the Achimota Forest, the least number among what some politicians own. A minister of this current government has almost 9.3 acres of the Achimota Forest land,” he said in Twi.

He added that top politicians including Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, have bought all the state lands in the country including lands at the Aviation Centre and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“You Kennedy Agyapong, you are always talking about fighting corruption, but you are paying monies to buy government lands, and you are not even shy,” he added.

Smart played a video of Agyapong complaining about not getting a state land he has paid for.

The late Sir John listed over 60 properties in his will, which he passed on to his children, sisters, and a chunk of them to his nephews.

From having properties in the Achimota Forest to owning a plot of land at the Ramsar site coupled with foreign bank accounts, houses, cars and even guns, his will has raised several eyebrows.

Below is a full list of over 60 properties listed in Sir John’s WILL:

HOUSES

1. House on plot number GA54480 located in Ogbojo, East Legon, and acquired on February 12, 2018

2. House on plot number GA 55329 located at Oyarifa No. 2, acquired on May 11, 2018

House plot number GA 55475 located at Oyarifa No.1, was acquired on September 27, 2017

3. House on plot number GA 5881 located at Adjiringanor, Accra, (white House), acquired on August 7, 2019.

4. A 6-bedroom house located at Patangbe, Ogbojo, near East Legon.

5. A 4-bedroom house located in Mempeheusem, East Legon

Click HERE to see the full list…