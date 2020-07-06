Owner Sevice is dead

News that has reached Ghpage confirms the death of the Chief Executive Officer – CEO of Owner Service Rentals, Mr Kwaku Akosah.

Mr Kwaku Akosah is said to have died after short illness.

Before his death, he was a strong member of the rentals and hospitality fraternity with many years of experience. He was an icon in organising funerals and parties to successful completion.

He was lauded as a gem when it comes to organisation particularly funerals. Owner, as many called him, was a close friend of the late Sir John who also passed on to glory a few days ago.

With the death of owner services, Kumasi is set to experience a big and classy funeral like never before.

This is because the person in the center of organizing successful funerals himself has passed on to his maker. RIP