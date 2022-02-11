She owns a big boutique in Turkey, has shares in two international companies etc – List of properties Tracey Boakye owns (Photos)

- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye in the last few years has rise to become one of the forces to be reckon with in the Ghanaian Entertainment Industry.

She was merely know as an actress and nothing else. Poised to change the narrative, the star actress in recent times has proved her worth.

Tracey, unlike the normal screen ‘goddess’ she was only noted for has now become super rich. She’s smart.

Many may wonder how she has been able to amass wealth for herself that proudly flaunts on social media.

Did you know Tracey Boakye aside the money she gets from acting and producing movies has other streams of income that has been private until today?

Well, this article focuses on the list of businesses you never knew Tracey owns and thus fetches her dollars each and every month.

As exposed by one ghost blogger who seem to know more about the beautiful and industrious woman, Tracey Boakye owns a big boutique in Turkey.

According to the blog, the well-stocked boutique is under the care of one of her relatives.

Not only that, the ‘Baby Mama’ movie producer is a share holder of 2 Internationally recognized companies.

The mother of two is known also to be a social media influencer. She cash out more than Ghc10000 for advertisement for product or brand.

The faceless blogger in a post again unveiled that Tracey Boakye is also into real estate business and other rental enterprises.

TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF TRACEY’S PROPERTIES BELOW;