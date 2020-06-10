type here...
GhPage News Owusu Bempah accused of teaming up with Hot FM presenters to set...
Source:Ghpage.com
News

Owusu Bempah accused of teaming up with Hot FM presenters to set up Owusu Agyei

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
|
Kwabena-Owusu-Agyei-and-Rev.-Owusu-Bempah
Owusu Bempah accused of teaming up with Hot FM presenters to set up Owusu Agyei
- Advertisement -

The founder of Glorious Word and Power ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been accused by Power Fm presenter Oheneba Boamah Bennie as the one who set up Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei.

According to him, Rev. Owusu Bempah in collaboration with the presenters from Hot FM planned together to get National Security to arrest him.

Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei was arrested yesterday during a live interview from a ‘coded’ location when personnel from the National Security came for him.

Also Read: Kwabena Owusu Agyei remanded for 2 weeks by court

Few minutes after he was whisked away by the security personnel, a video surfaced of him in handcuffs hold a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Some social media users after seeing the video read foul meaning into it suspecting that the narcotic might have been planted on him by the security men.

Well, Prophet Kwabena has been remanded into police custody for two weeks for failing to get the services of a lawyer.

Previous articleI started smoking weed at 15- Duncan Williams son brags
Next articleMy son is sick- Duncan Williams speaks on son’s abnormal behavior

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

News

My son is sick- Duncan Williams speaks on son’s abnormal behavior

RASHAD -
Duncan Williams has finally reacted to the abnormal behavior of his son, Daniel who has been causing an uproar on social media...
Read more
News

Mallam cuts off boy’s finger for allegedly stealing T-roll

Mr. Tabernacle -
A piece of vile and villainous news that reached us affirms an Islamic scholar (Mallam) has allegedly cut off the finger of...
Read more
News

Kwabena Owusu Agyei remanded for 2 weeks by court

Qwame Benedict -
Embattled man of God identified as Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who was arrested this morning by National security personnel has been remanded...
Read more
News

I’m not NDC – Kwabena Owusu Agyei

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who has been tagged as a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), has denied claims going around...
Read more
News

Prampram Police Chief Inspector collapses and dies

Mr. Tabernacle -
News reaching Ghpage indicates that a female Police Chief Inspector stationed at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region has collapsed and died.
Read more
News

Trotro mate arrested for trying to electrocuting his SHS girlfriend

Qwame Benedict -
A trotro mate in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region identified as Lumba is currently in police custody after he tried electrocuting his...
Read more

TODAY

Wednesday, June 10, 2020
Accra
light rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
94 %
2.1kmh
96 %
Wed
28 °
Thu
28 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °
Sun
29 °

Most Read

Entertainment

Video of Duncan-Williams son chilling with naked ladies in a pool surfaces

Qwame Benedict -
The last born of world reknowed preacher Archbishop Duncan Williams identified as Daniel has for weeks now been trending for the wrong...
Read more
Lifestyle

Joy Prime mistakenly shows porn during News broadcast

Qwame Benedict -
One of Ghana's biggest media houses Joy Prime mistakenly aired porn during a news broadcast which sent shocks to their viewers.
Read more
Lifestyle

Kwabena Owusu Agyei arrested by National security during live interview

Qwame Benedict -
Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei who is a staunch NDC member has been arrested by some personnel of the National security for some...
Read more
Entertainment

Bulldog arrested for saying his 9-months baby is wiser than the Ghana Police Service

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular entertainment critic and artist manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known as Bulldog in the showbiz cycles have found himself in the...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News