The founder of Glorious Word and Power ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been accused by Power Fm presenter Oheneba Boamah Bennie as the one who set up Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei.

According to him, Rev. Owusu Bempah in collaboration with the presenters from Hot FM planned together to get National Security to arrest him.

Prophet Kwabena Owusu Agyei was arrested yesterday during a live interview from a ‘coded’ location when personnel from the National Security came for him.

Few minutes after he was whisked away by the security personnel, a video surfaced of him in handcuffs hold a substance suspected to be Indian hemp.

Some social media users after seeing the video read foul meaning into it suspecting that the narcotic might have been planted on him by the security men.

Well, Prophet Kwabena has been remanded into police custody for two weeks for failing to get the services of a lawyer.