Owusu Bempah and Nigel Gaisie trade blows on live radio ahead of the 2020 elections (VIDEO)

The battle for supremacy between Nigel Gaisie of the True Word Prophetic Ministry and Rev Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word and Prophetic Ministry on whose prophecy about the incoming elections would come to pass.

With just some few hours to the start of the elections, Rev. Owusu Bempah and Prophet Nigel Gaisie were called on live radio to defend their prophecies about the elections.

According to Nigel Gaisie, NDC’s presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama would win the elections, Rev Owusu Bempah on the other hand also declared current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the one to win the elections.

During the radio interview, Owusu Bempah stated that Nigel Gaisie is a small boy and not up to his standard in the ministry.

He went on to say that Nigel Gaisie is noted for fake dropping fake prophecies citing the 2016 elections as an example he said Nigel Gaisie predicted John Mahama as the winner.

These comments angered Nigel Gaisie who responded telling Owusu Bempah to stop referring to him as a small boy because in doing the work of God there is nothing like a big boy or a small boy.

Nigel went on to say that, Owusu Bempah can be a preacher in the country for a long time but God anointing can be on a new man of God who just joined the ministry.

Responding to matters of fake prophecies, he dared Owusu Bempah to bring out the video where he ever predicted a win for John Dramani Mahama prior to the 2016 elections.

Things went the wrong way as the two men of God traded words on live radio making Owusu Bempah end the call.

Nigel Gaisie concluded that people are tired of the likes of Owusu Bempah who always goes around threatening people if they drop a prophecy and its against his.