Ibrah One is back again and this time around he has focused his attention on the leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah.

The United States of America are still counting their vote to detrmine who is the winner between sitting president Donald Trump or Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

As it stands now, Joe Biden is leading Donald Trump due the elections are not officially over.

But according to Ibrah One, Rev. Owusu Bempah deceived people that Donald Trump would win this year’s election and looking at the results now he needs to apologize.

He shared: “Rev.Owusu bumph should come out and apologise to Ghanaians immediately for lying to us that Donald Trump will win this election.

I’ll still state that “I’m not against anybody , But I want Ghanaians to know these fake pastors who are giving false and untruthful prophecies.

I dare any pastor to throw a challenge or invite me to his Church. That’s when Ghanians will know who speaks the truth. #ThereIsGodOooo

See screenshot of his post below:

He later went on to say he destroyed the powers of Owusu Bempah the day he set foot in his church.

“I destroyed Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah’s Powers the very day I entered his church auditorium so all his prophecies he gave is like a blind goat to me. It high time he comes out to apologize to all Ghanaians else I’ll expose him,” he continued.

See screenshot below: