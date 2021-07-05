type here...
GhPageEntertainmentOwusu Bempah bares teeth at Nana Agradaa
Entertainment

Owusu Bempah bares teeth at Nana Agradaa

By Qwame Benedict
Owusu Bempah bares teeth at Nana Agradaa
Owusu Bempah and Agradaa
- Advertisement -

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has bared his teeth at repented fetish priest Nana Agradaa after the latter attacked him.

But Owusu Bempah in addressing some of the comments made by Nana Agradaa questioned why she would come out to attack him forgetting all he has done for her in the past.

According to the preacher, it was his prayers that resurrected his dead child but today she has the mouth to pass ill comments about him just because she ‘claims’ to have now repented from her sins and now a born again.

He said: “God’s curse should be on the fetish priestess Agradaa whose child died and I prayed for the child to resurrect from death. She came to lie that her child didn’t die but when we televised it, she has been silent about the issue”.

The founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry continued that even if he is to push that issue aside, he has paid some people who run to him to report that have been duped by Nana Agradaa.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 5, 2021
Accra
light rain
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
58 %
2.2mph
95 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
81 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News