Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah has bared his teeth at repented fetish priest Nana Agradaa after the latter attacked him.

But Owusu Bempah in addressing some of the comments made by Nana Agradaa questioned why she would come out to attack him forgetting all he has done for her in the past.

According to the preacher, it was his prayers that resurrected his dead child but today she has the mouth to pass ill comments about him just because she ‘claims’ to have now repented from her sins and now a born again.

He said: “God’s curse should be on the fetish priestess Agradaa whose child died and I prayed for the child to resurrect from death. She came to lie that her child didn’t die but when we televised it, she has been silent about the issue”.

The founder of Glorious Word and Power Ministry continued that even if he is to push that issue aside, he has paid some people who run to him to report that have been duped by Nana Agradaa.