Owusu Bempah, I dare you, I curse you, you’re not a man – Chairman Wontumi fires (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Chairman Wontumi has fired back at Rev Owusu Bempah following the man of God’s recent allegations that the NPP was behind his arrest years ago.

During a recent church service, Rev Owusu Bempah fumed at the NPP for orchestrating his arrest.

Speaking to his congregation, the outspoken pastor revealed disturbing details of his encounter with the police and expressed his disappointment in President Akufo-Addo for not seeking his side of the story.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, known for his fiery sermons and close ties to high-profile political figures, claimed that his life was threatened under the direct orders of IGP Dampare.

According to the pastor, police officers sent to arrest him had intended to administer a lethal injection.

However, Chairman Wontumi has dismissed Rev Owusu Bempah’s allegations and threatened to face him like a man.

Speaking on Wontumi TV, the NPP firebrand warned Rev Owusu Bempah to take NPP out of his mouth.

He emphasised that the NPP will win the upcoming elections with or without him, and the ruling party is careless about his current affiliation with the NDC.

