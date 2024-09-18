The founder and leader of the Lord’s Parliament Chapel International Apostle Amoako Attah has issued a stern warning to the New Patriotic Party(NPP) over their treatment towards Prophet Owusu Bempah.

Prophet Owusu Bempah played a key role in Nana Addo winning the elections in 2016 and 2020 respectively. Still, he got sidelined by the party and is now allegedly in the party’s bad books.

Following this, Apostle Francis Amoako Atta asked that the NPP respect the Prophet and stop maltreating him because he gambled with his church to get the NPP to power.

“Now I want to warn the NPP, I want to warn you people that Owusu-Bempah has become your target. It won’t be a blessing for you. The man is a prophet no matter what. Someone who used his church to gamble for you in 2016, for you to give him the red carpet, why are you now insulting him? Why do you want to drag Owusu-Bempah into the gutters, why?” he questioned angrily.

Amoako Atta claims that Owusu-Bempah is being treated unfairly by the NPP and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

On Sunday, September 15, 2024, he told his congregation that Owusu-Bempah ought to take a break if the NPP is now doing its business with a different pastor.

“In 2020, he stood up for you, so when things like this happen, it seems ungratefulness has set in. No matter what, Owusu-Bempah is a prophet, so give him every respect he deserves. Those who are going on the radio to insult him should stop because it won’t help.

-- AD --

“I know Bawumia is not like that because Bawumia went to his church. This man has fought earnestly. In 2016, no prophet could come out, but this man stood up and said things that God didn’t even say just to help you people,” he lamented.

He mentioned that the NPP Party would suffer a great repercussion should they continue to launch an attack on Owusu Bempah.

“So, stop that and leave him alone. If you have a different pastor, go on because in every dispensation, God raises a man. Owusu-Bempah cannot singlehandedly continue just like that. Give him respect. It is disheartening and I am pained so much it has been on my mind for a long time so let me say it for you to go and tell your leaders.

“You respect men of God so much, Dr. Bawumia, stop this.”