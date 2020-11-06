- Advertisement -

The leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has come out to explain why his prophecy about US President Donald Trump failed to come through.

According to the man of God who has been described as an NPP Pastor, if Ghanaians would remember, he came out to say that God has taken the keys from President Donald Trump.

He went on say that after the new prophecy, he called on other pastors to join forces with him so they can pray for the US president.

Speaking on Okay Fm, he stated that he was asking Ghanaians to pray so God keeps Donald Trump in power since his defeat would be very terrible to Christianity.

When asked why God failed to answer their prayers to keep Trump in office, Owusu Bempah stated that he believes the US president isn’t having a clean heart that is why God caused his defeat.

Although the US Presidential elections is not officially over, Joe Biden leads with 264 electoral votes while the current President Donald Trump has 214. They both need a total of 270 electoral votes to be declared as the winner of the elections.