type here...
GhPage Entertainment Owusu Bempah reveals why Donald Trump failed to win the elections
Entertainment

Owusu Bempah reveals why Donald Trump failed to win the elections

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Owusu Bempah reveals why Donald Trump failed to win the elections
Owusu Bempah and Donald Trump
- Advertisement -

The leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has come out to explain why his prophecy about US President Donald Trump failed to come through.

According to the man of God who has been described as an NPP Pastor, if Ghanaians would remember, he came out to say that God has taken the keys from President Donald Trump.

He went on say that after the new prophecy, he called on other pastors to join forces with him so they can pray for the US president.

Speaking on Okay Fm, he stated that he was asking Ghanaians to pray so God keeps Donald Trump in power since his defeat would be very terrible to Christianity.

When asked why God failed to answer their prayers to keep Trump in office, Owusu Bempah stated that he believes the US president isn’t having a clean heart that is why God caused his defeat.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Although the US Presidential elections is not officially over, Joe Biden leads with 264 electoral votes while the current President Donald Trump has 214. They both need a total of 270 electoral votes to be declared as the winner of the elections.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
84 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News