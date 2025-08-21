Owusu Bempah uses “abuburo” to perform miracles- man of God alleges

A Ghanaian man of God identified as Dr. Obrempong has made some wild allegations against Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Owusu Bempah.

The man of God, speaking in an interview on Smart Ghana Extra alleged that things are not the same as they appear on the surface, when it comes to the life and works of Prophet Owusu Bempah.

According to Dr. Obrempong, Prophet Owusu Bempah uses external powers to perform miracles and get more church members.

Dr. Obrempong noted that Owusu Bempah uses Dove to perform miracles and bring crowds to his church, adding that anyone close to the man of God is aware.

The man of God stated that as a result of the benefits he gets from the dove, even though it is an animal, the man of God worships it.