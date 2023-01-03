- Advertisement -

Highly opinionated Ghanaian political critics and NDC stalwart, Kevin Ekow Taylor has dropped a very disturbing prophecy about self-styled Nation Prophet – Rev Owusu Bempah.

Speaking on his loud silence show, Kevin Taylor who is a known nonconformist boldly stated that Rev Owusu Bempah will be called to eternity by the end of this year.

Revealing the cause of the cleric’s death as he claims to have seen in the spiritual realms, Kevin Taylor claimed that the man of God will die of cancer.

In the words of Kevin Taylor, Ghanaians should be ready to mourn Rev Owusu Bempah very soon because his prophecy is directly from God and not a lotto forecast.

Kevin Taylor continued that he doesn’t need to show his viewers an anointing oil to prove that he has a connection with God and just like the so-called prophets allege that they speak directly to God he has also done the same thing.

Apparently, this video is a parody aimed at mocking Ghanaian men of God and how they deliver their ‘doom’ prophecies at the end of every year.

Watch the video below to know more…

Rev Owusu Bempah’s 2023 prophecies

Despite the severe caution from the Ghana Police Service to pastors, prophets and soothsayers not to drop any prophecy on 31st December nights, Rev Owusu Bempah has defied the odds to declare some of the future events bound to happen this year.

According to the self-styled Nation Prophet; “It is God that reveals these prophecies to us and we do not of our own volition manufacture them. If you criticize what I’m doing which is from God, then you’re attracting curses from God”

In the wee hours of 1st January 2023, Rev Owusu Bempah dropped the following prophecies;

