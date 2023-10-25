type here...
The apple fell far from the tree; Oyedepo’s son, Isaac Oyedepo dumps Living Faith to start his own ministry

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Pastor Isaac Oyedepo, the second son of Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, aka Winners Chapel has resigned from his position as national youth pastor of the Youth Alive Fellowship (YAF), the youth arm of the church.

Isaac was announced as the national youth pastor of YAF, taking over from Pastor David Nwabueze just last month, September 2023.

Isaac is said to be planning to begin a new ministry independent of the Living Faith Church.

He was ordained as a Living Faith Church pastor by American preacher Kenneth Copeland in May 2007.

In a recent interview, he said his purpose in life was “to reclaim a generation and to ensure that this generation sees the fire God’s revival in our generation.”

Isaac pastored the Winners Chapel International in South Africa; Maryland, United States; and Lokogoma, Abuja before he was redeployed to the headquarters in Ota, Ogun State.

