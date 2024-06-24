type here...
Oyerepa TV has scammed me – Abena Kwartemaa exposes

Oyerepa Tv has scammed me over Ghc50k- Kumasi Cook-A-Thon Guinness Record Abena Kwartemaa exposes

By Mr. Tabernacle

Abena Kwartemaa, the Kumasi lady who attempted the longest cooking marathon, has accused Kumasi-based TV station Oyerepa TV of scamming her.

In a live video, Abena expressed feelings of betrayal and frustration, stating that Oyerepa TV, who partnered with her and broadcasted the event live, did not fulfil their promises.

She explained that after her cooking attempt, Oyerepa TV failed to provide her with the footage of the event. Furthermore, Abena claimed that Oyerepa TV confiscated all the items given to her by sponsors.

Abena’s cooking marathon took place at Kumasi Noks Hotel in Asokwa. She stated that Oyerepa TV did not uphold their end of the partnership and neglected her.

According to Abena, the agreement with Oyerepa TV included providing a doctor to check on her during breaks, which did not happen. She also mentioned that the hotel room provided was inconvenient throughout the marathon.

Abena revealed that she invested 50,000 into the partnership but felt scammed and deprived of the benefits promised to her.

She stressed that the experience has left her disheartened and questioning the integrity of such partnerships.

Abena is now worried and seeking to deal with the TV station after the HR fo Oyerepa shunned her following her move to get them to the table for discussion.

Source:GhPage

