Oysloe .com Is Coming — Ghana’s Smartest Way to Buy & Sell Online! New Online Marketplace

In a country buzzing with innovation, Oysloe is Ghana’s bold new step into the future of online shopping — and it’s changing the game for both buyers and sellers.

Whether you run a shop, offer services, or just want a simpler way to buy what you need — Oysloe brings everything together in one smart app.

Why Oysloe?

Free Seller Registration

Integrated Delivery Across Ghana

Buy Now, Pay Later Options

Mobile Money & Card Payments

Verified Sellers = Safer Transactions

And yes, you can even offer services, not just products!

Calling All Sellers!

Oysloe is now onboarding sellers before launch. This means early access, visibility from day one, and a head start in Ghana’s next big online marketplace.

Submit basic details of you and your business via oysloe.com

How to join:

1.Submit Your details at www.oysloe.com

2.Get a short training:You’ll be contacted by our company to arrange for training.

3.Once you’ve gone through our training,your business will get listed when we launch.

Don’t wait till we go live. Join now and grow with us!

Call : 055 289 2433 / 030 395 9615

visit: www.oysloe.com

Oysloe — Buy. Sell. Deliver. Effortlessly.