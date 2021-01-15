type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Paa Kwesi Nduom's new trendy look in a photo
Lifestyle

Paa Kwesi Nduom’s new trendy look in a photo

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Paa Kwesi new look
Paa Kwesi new look
- Advertisement -

A new photo of the founder and flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Paa Kwesi Nduom shows him with a trendy look.

In a new look that may be hard for people to recognise upon first glance, the politician puts on a fly ”grandpapa” look and it fits him.

Wearing a grey beard with lenses, the entrepreneur and business consultant posed for the camera and took quite a nice shot.

SEE PICTURE BELOW:

Paa Kwesi Nduom new look
Paa Kwesi Nduom new look

Meanwhile, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has been laying low since his GN Savings and Loans Company lost its operation licensing after becoming in-liquid.

The company initially named First National Savings and Loans was renamed GN Bank Limited after the Bank of Ghana issued it a universal banking license.

However, on January 4, 2019, the bank was reclassified into a Savings and Loans Company because it failed to meet the new required minimum paid-up capital of Ghc 400 million by December 31, 2018.

The company’s financial position has deteriorated afterwards.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, January 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
66 %
4.5mph
20 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News