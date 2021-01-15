Paa Kwesi Nduom’s new trendy look in a photo

- Advertisement -

A new photo of the founder and flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party, Paa Kwesi Nduom shows him with a trendy look.

In a new look that may be hard for people to recognise upon first glance, the politician puts on a fly ”grandpapa” look and it fits him.

Wearing a grey beard with lenses, the entrepreneur and business consultant posed for the camera and took quite a nice shot.

Meanwhile, Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom has been laying low since his GN Savings and Loans Company lost its operation licensing after becoming in-liquid.

The company initially named First National Savings and Loans was renamed GN Bank Limited after the Bank of Ghana issued it a universal banking license.

However, on January 4, 2019, the bank was reclassified into a Savings and Loans Company because it failed to meet the new required minimum paid-up capital of Ghc 400 million by December 31, 2018.

The company’s financial position has deteriorated afterwards.