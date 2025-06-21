The owner of Division One League side PAC Academy FC, Inusah Ahmed, has been arrested by INTERPOL in a joint operation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for his alleged involvement in a transnational internet fraud scheme.

Ahmed was apprehended alongside three other individuals, Isaac Oduro Boateng, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare.

The arrests were made in a coordinated operation that followed months of intelligence sharing between Ghanaian security agencies and their international counterparts.

All four suspects are currently in custody as extradition proceedings begin to have them face trial in the United States.

Sources close to the investigation say the suspects are believed to be part of a sophisticated cybercrime syndicate responsible for defrauding numerous victims across several countries.

The group allegedly orchestrated a series of online scams that involved identity theft, wire fraud, and money laundering.

The arrest of Inusah Ahmed has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s football fraternity, particularly in the Ashanti Region, where PAC Academy FC has earned a strong reputation for nurturing young football talent and competing competitively in the Access Bank Division One League.

While the full list of charges has yet to be officially released, investigators suggest that the case could lead to significant federal indictments in the U.S., carrying severe penalties if the suspects are convicted.

