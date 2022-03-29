Packaged and sachet water producers announce new prices

- Advertisement -

New prices have been announced for packaged and sachet water, effective April 1.

This was announced by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (Naspawap) where they stated that they will be an upward adjustment in prices.

Per the review, iced bottled water of 500ml will be retailed at GH¢2 and iced bottled water of 750ml or medium size will be retailed at GH¢2.50 and the 1.5L bottled water at GH¢3.50.

Iced sachet water, popularly known as Pure Water, remains unchanged at GHp40.

A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at GH¢6 maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at GH¢8 per bag maximum.

A statement from Naspawap read:

“These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional Associations and to ensure uniformity across the country and may differ based due to haulage to remote and distant areas”.

“Take a second look at many fees and taxes on the packaged water industry to help reduce the financial burden to save the industry and protect jobs for the youths along the value chain from production to consumption of the packaged water”.