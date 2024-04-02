I paid Anas Aremeyaw 100,000 dollars to stop him from exposing me- Kwesi Nyantakyi

- Advertisement -

Aspiring member of parliament for the Ejisu constituency, Kwesi Nyantakyi has admitted to being a corrupt official.



Speaking with controversial media personality, Captain Smart on Onua TV, Kwesi Nyantakyi disclosed that he tried his best possible to stop the release of the documentary by Anas but could not.



According to him, via the lawyer of Ana’s Aremeyaw Anas, he paid 100, 000 dollars.

Kwesi Nyantakyi claims after he had paid 100, 000 dollars, Anas and his team asked him to pay 150, 000 dollars or they would expose him.



He disclosed that he could afford just the 100, 000 dollars, the reason why Anas went ahead to release the documentary.

Talking about if the 100, 000 dollars was refunded to him after the release of the documentary, Kwesi Nyantakyi said yes, but the money was paid in bits.



He noted that Anas Aremeyaw Anas, who many consider him a saint has a skeleton in his cupboard.