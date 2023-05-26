type here...
Painter receives 2 months jail sentence for stealing Bibles
Painter receives 2 months jail sentence for stealing Bibles

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Zakaraya Usman,30, a painter has received a 2 months jail sentence after he was found guilty of stealing four bibles, 124 membership forms and other items belonging to a church.

According to the Prosecution Counsel, the Chief Security of the Living Faith Church reported the theft case to the police after noticing that some items have been stolen.

The prosecution counsel continued that Usman who had trespassed into the church compound was accused of stealing three mini bibles, one big bible, 14 Caprisonne drinks, two bottles of water.

Other items reportedly stolen include 18 testimonial certificates and 124 church membership forms. He also stole security jackets, two shirts, two jackets, two handkerchiefs, two bags and some cash.

Investigations led to the recovery of the items from where he had taken them.

During his hearing in court, he admitted stealing the items and pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

He was given a fine to pay or in default go to jail for two months. But the Judge warned him he was not going to be lenient with him if he should be caught and brought before him again.

    Source:Ghpage

    Friday, May 26, 2023
