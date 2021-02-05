Some citizens of Zimbabwe got scammed after a Pakistani imposter posed as popular actor Mr. Bean.

According to the report, the country in 2016 had an encounter with this man who looked exactly like popular British actor Rowan Atkinson.

Due to his striking resemblance, the whole nation thought he was Mr. Bean and started addressing him as such until he left the country.

It went on to say some event organizers even made him host a show that sold out in the country because they all thought he was the original Mr. Bean.

This man was given a police escort in a car that drove through the capital Harare’s principal streets. Zimbabweans lined the street to glimpse the man they always see on television as he also waved them and enjoyed all the glory.

Later, they got to know that he was actually a fake person and an imposter used his head to enjoy from the people of Zimbabwe.