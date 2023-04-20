A trending video on social media tells the story of how loan recovery officers of Palmpay (Nigeria) publicly assaulted one of their customers they found in the market for refusing to settle his debts.

Their aggressive method was necessitated after the stubborn customer defaulted on repaying the loan after they had pursued him for so long.

Per the content of the video, the young man has taken over thousands of Naira from the company and has not paid back the principal or the interest.

As a result, the recovery officers tracked him down after they learned he had visited the market to secretly buy some foodstuffs.

Social media users who have come across the video have expressed their displeasure, claiming that the agents’ way of getting their money was brutal.

Some took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

hrh_kingdiamond said, “Nigerians sabi abuse privilege sha. Loan company to make access to loans simple yet una Dey abuse the privilege. Why borrow money and u don’t want to pay back? If na ur company or ur papa own how u go feel? Borrow pay back and borrow again life will be good”.

ogelewabeautybrand said, “This is wrong in all its entirety. The procedures of the arrest.”

mrgoodnews011 said, “But this fund recovery method is really brutal sha.”

soberdrunk8 said, “This thing Don dey serious oooo!! Egbami oooo”.

khaymanofficial said, “Wait o , so tracking people down is real , I think say na skit be everything oo?”.

bigi_yaweh001 said, “Very soon kidnappers go dey dress like palm pay people dey kidnap people.”