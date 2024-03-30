type here...
Pamela Odame cries in live interview as she reveals why she took a break from social media
Entertainment

Pamela Odame cries in live interview as she reveals why she took a break from social media

By Razak GHPAGE
Updated:
Ghanaian actress and internet sensation, Pamela Odame has resurfaced on social media after her long-time hiatus.

The actress has disclosed that her long break from social media was a result of an issue she encountered.

Speaking on Emklan TV monitored by Ghpage.com, the actress revealed that she has been through a lot, the reason why she took a break.

According to her, she gave birth to a boy last December but unfortunately lost her child last February.

The actress could not hold back her tears as she cried like a baby during the live interview which is currently trending online.

Source:GH PAGE

