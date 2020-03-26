Pamela-Odame-reacts-after-Kennedy-Agyapong-mentioned-her-name-in-his-fight-against-Obinim

In a new attack on Angel Obinim, the NPP strongman revealed that Obinim bought a house for the big breasted actress and socialite Pamela Odame Watara and he knows all this information.

READ ALSO: Hon. Kennedy Agyapong mentions Pamela Odame name in his fight against Angel Obinim

In his expose, he mentioned that the love affair between Obinim and Pamela stated when he, Obinim cast away demons in her when she visited her church with Nayas. Maybe her breast attracted him lol!.

Pamela Odame reacting to the allegations leveled against her by the maverick politician, she took to her official Instagram handle and posted a new photo of herself with no caption and from the looks on her face, she is unruffled about this whole Kennedy-Obinim beef.

READ ALSO: Ga men I’ve dated are stingy as compared to Ashantis & Northerners – Pamela Odame

CHECK OUT HER POST:

The fight between the maverick politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and Angel Bishop Daniel Obinim just started is getting interesting each and every day.