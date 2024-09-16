Heavily endowed social media personality Pamela Odame Watara after a long hiatus online has come out to state the reason for her absence.

According to the one-time actress, she needed a break from social media because she was pregnant and needed time to take care of herself and her unborn baby.

In a new video trending on social media, Pamela has disclosed that she is now a proud mother of a baby boy.

She continued that her son is almost three years old but she is keeping her life private to prevent people from interfering.

When asked about her son, she stated that she named her son after the popular blogger Konkonsa.

Pamela was asked when she would be returning to social media but her response was she is now a mother and taking care of her baby.

Watch the video below: