Video vixen and Instagram model, Pamela Odame Watara has rained curses on Nayas in an interview with Fiifi Pratt earlier today on Kingdom FM.

Pamela Odame outbursts on-air follows that of Nayas’ call-out at her for not showing up on her Adult show on Kantanka TV.

Nayas days ago came on social media calling out Pamela for failing to show up for a show she was a guest on and had broadcasted on all online platforms.

The Kumawood actress turn presenter in a live video addressing it expressed her displeasure at how Pamela disregarded her program without any proper excuse.

Her comments in the video did not go down well with her[Pamela], therefore, in reaction on Kingdom FM, Pamela Odame revealed it wasn’t in her plan to disappoint Nayas on that day.

According to her, something came up that made it impossible for her to show up but failed to communicate that information back to her[Nayas] who then had called her several times.

Speaking on the Afrojoint show, Odame said she was not hurt much by Nayas’ outcry at her on social media explaining that what really got to her was (Nayas) allowing Tornado to say all those things about her on live tv.

On the show at Kantanka TV, Nana Tornado made a serious allegation against Pamela. He said, he had a one-night stand with Pamela Odame when she was a prostitute at Osu.

In tears, the actress/socialite used some unprintable expressions as she rained curses on her[Nayas] for defaming her on TV.

She tagged Kumawood actress Nayas originally known as Gladys Mensah Boaku as fake threatening to take legal actions against her and the television station she works for.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;