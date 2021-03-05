type here...
Pamper your cheating husband, don’t leave even if he cheats – Counsellor

By Nazir Hamzah
Relationship coach and marriage counsellor Charllote Oduro has advised women not to leave their cheating partners but rather pamper them to change.

According to Charllote Oduro no matter the number of women the man is seeing behind. It is not the absolute best choice to quit your relationship.

She comprehends no man who is in a right frame of mind will just wake up and start chasing different women outside therefore when it happens so it means something might have gone wrong which needs a serious analysis of the situation and a homework to win your man back.

She said break up or divorce is never the solution bearing it own consequences as well.

Charllote Oduro in an interview with Kofi Tv admonished women not to rush in any breakup or divorce when the man is found to be cheating as the repercussions of divorce may have more adverse effect on suitors themselves and the children.

