Pantang: River god murders 23-year-old guy for refusing to blow horn while crossing bridge

A 23-year-old guy has reportedly been killed by a river god in Pantang for refusing to blow his horn while crossing the bride with his motorcycle.

According to some residents in the area, it’s a must for every driver or motorcyclist that crosses the river to blow his horn – Because the river god is very brutal and merciless to offenders who break this simple law.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma, the mother of the deceased revealed that the river god killed her son because his kids were playing on the bridge and he tried to kill them that particular midnight.

Citing an account from an eyewitness, the river god transformed herself into a cow and forcefully pushed the late 23-year-old guy into the river to drown.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time the deceased has refused to adhere to this simple rule.

He was already in the bad books of the river god before this unfortunate incident.

