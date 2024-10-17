Panties under bed, kukuo etc – Two sakawa guys fight and expose their secrets online

A public fight is currently going on between two self-proclaimed sakawa guys namely AMG Baron and Fel Ronan, who were once close friends.

The two have taken to social media, to drop a series of explosive accusations about each other’s alleged involvement in ritualistic activities.

In a series of self-made videos, AMG Baron accused Fel Ronan of engaging in dark spiritual practices to bolster his illicit wealth.

According to Baron, Fel Ronan keeps a spiritually charged pot under his bed, which he uses to conduct rituals.

Furthermore, Baron claimed that Fel Ronan collects and stores the panties of women he sleeps with for spiritual purposes.

Fel Ronan, however, have not allowed these allegations to go unanswered.

In a sharp rebuttal, he denied AMG Baron’s claims and launched his own attack.

Fel Ronan has also alleged that AMG Baron, despite his flashy lifestyle, has poor hygiene habits and doesn’t bathe regularly, causing him to have an unpleasant odor.

“Baron doesn’t even take care of himself properly; that’s why he smells so bad all the time,” Fel Ronan claimed, dismissing the accusations of ritualism.

