- Advertisement -

Actress Tracey Boakye is still trending after one of the men who have been tagged as the possible father of her daughter Nhyira is set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend very soon.

Since Tracey Boakye gave birth to her daughter, a lot of men have been accused as being the father of the girl including former President John Dramani Mahama and the CEO of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kweku Oteng.

Along the line, the names of Kumawood actor, Nana Obrempong and Osaberima Kofi Amaniampong have also come out as the fathers of Nhyira.

Although Tracey Boakye has denied all these men, some people are still of the firm believe that Osaberima Kofi Amaniampong is the one looking at the resemblance between him and Nhyira.

It is said that Osaberima Kofi is just a traveling agent who resides in Turkey and only helps Tracey Boakye out when she travels to Turkey. They added that there’s no way Osaberima Kofi would mix business with pleasure.

According to one netizen, Osaberima would be getting married to his girlfriend in March this year.

See screenshot below: