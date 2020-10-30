type here...
Papi of 5-five fame did rituals in Benin to boost his career- Bulldog

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Updated:
Bulldog on the Mcbrown’s Kitchen show blamed Papi of 5-five fame’s short-lived success in the music industry on juju.

Born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog claimed that Papi’s sudden rise to fame back in the 2000s came after he traveled to Benin for rituals.

Known to have managed Papi back in the day, Bulldog who is the Creative Director of Bullhaus Entertainment mentioned that Papi is among Ghanaian acts who have travelled to Benin for rituals.

He added that before Benin ever became so famous for juju, the rapper who hails from Adabraka had gone there to seek help to excel as a musician.

Papi and his 5-five group rose to fame in 2011 with their hit song Mujebaya which was produced by legendary music producer, Appietus.

Papi who is seeking the rebirth of his career in a recent interview apologised to Bulldog for disrespecting him back when they worked together.

In addition, Bulldog was asked to enlist his top Dancehall acts in Ghana and his response was Bandana, Shatta, and Wale- all referring to Shatta Wale.

According to him, Shatta Wale’s resilience and work ethic make him matchless in the music industry and he had gotten to a level where it is impossible to pitch any artiste against him.

He explained that Shatta was purposely phased out of the industry, rebranded, and came back to take the crown as the most influential act in Ghana right now.

Source:GHPAGE

