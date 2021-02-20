I am a gay & prefer men like John Dumelo – Pappy Kojo

Ghanaian hip hop musician Pappy Kojo has indicated in a recent interview that he is a homosexual and prefers men who are physically figured like Politicians John Dumelo.

Jason Gaisie known in rael life made this revelation when he was speaking in an interview with Giovani on TV3″s entertainment program, Entertainment 360.

Upon a further question from the host of the program if he was joking or not he insisted with all seriousness that he is a gay and revealed the type of men he is into.

“I am a homosexual man” he said. He was surprised about rumors going rounds indicating that he is dating Yvonne Nelson and he retorted to the host of the program, ” Is that a joke or something? No bro, I am into men” He added.

When asked about his kind of man he replied, “Men like John Dumelo” The host of the program Giovani drew his attention to the fact that the laws of the country does not permit that and he retorted “You can’t change it”

On the other end the host of the program Giovani thought he was joking at a time the issues of Gays and Lesbians, Gay, Bisexuals, Transgender and Queer Individuals (LGBTQI) is dominating the airwaves after the Minister designate for children and social protection Hon Adwoa Sarfo expressed disapproval of legitimating the LGBTQI in Ghana.

The Minister designate Adwoa Sarfo when appeared before the Appointment vetting committee said it frowns on the laws of Ghana and criminal as such.

“The issue of LGBTQI is an issue that when mentioned creates some controversy but “what I want to say is that our laws are clear on such practices. It makes it criminal.

“On the issue of its criminality, it is non-negotiable on the issue of cultural acceptance and norms too. These practices are also frowned upon,” she stated.