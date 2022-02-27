type here...
Entertainment
“Your thing needs to erect when kissing” – Pappy Kojo mocks Shatta Wale for poorly kissing girlfriend

By Albert
Shatta Wale has given free lessons to Shatta Wale on how he needs to kiss his girlfriend.

According to him, the SM President failed in the way he carried himself about when he locked lips with his new catch, Elfreda.

In a Tik Tok video, Pappy Kojo made a mockery of Shatta Wale by stating that he should have grabbed the lady, pulled her closer, and got more intimate with her.

Comparing his kissing video to that of Shatta Wale’s, Pappy Kojo said the true signs of a good kisser were the ability to close the eye during the act and the subsequent erection of the manhood.

Qualities, according to Pappy Kojo, Shatta Wale did not have and failed to exhibit in his kissing video with his girlfriend.

Pappy Kojo decided to teach Shatta Wale how to kiss and perhaps get more intimate with women in the Tik Tok video below:

@pappykojotiktok

LESSONS TO SHATTA WALE #KOOBI #LOGOSHOPE

? Koobi – Pappy Kojo

