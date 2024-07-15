type here...
Pappy Kojo quits music after failing to make a hit for years

By Qwame Benedict
Fante Rapper Pappy Kojo has announced that he has officially stopped doing music.

The rapper took to his Instagram to say that growing up he had some dreams he wanted to achieve as a rapper and he has achieved that.

According to him, his dream while growing up was to perform on the same stage with his icon Obrafour and also sleep with a top Ghanaian actress.

He explained that he has achieved both and he is now ending his career as a musician.

He posted: “Honestly as i kid all i wanted to do is grow up , perform with obrafour & sleep with one of the biggest actresses in ghana. i’ve now done both so i quit music.”

Netizens have started reading meanings into who the said top actress is with the majority pointing fingers at Yvonne Nelson who used to be close to Pappy Kojo.

Source:GhPage

