Whitney Boakye Mensah is shaking a table which is likely to make her go in the bad books of Shatta Wale.

According to the Managing partner of Innovations/Events WBM, Parents whose children see Shatta Wale as a role model have failed in parenting.

Madam Whitney who was making a submission on the back of Ayisha Modi’s fight with Shatta Wale where she made that statement.

Explaining her point, she stated that she is not in any way saying it’s bad for children to have role models but was rather saying its bad for these same children to dream of becoming like these celebrities.

She said: “I see it as a sign of failure on your part of parent if your child chooses Shatta Wale as his or her role model. It’s very okay to get inspired by the lives of celebrities like Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Messi but dreaming to be like them is impossible. We have only one Shatta Wale in terms of human nature and nobody can be likened to him.”

Whitney also added that going forward, she would wish Ghanaians stop paying attention to celebrities that fight on social media because when they are doing that and notice that the fans are watching they tend to do more.

She disclosed that she monitored the recent fight between Ayisha Modi and Shatta Wale that more than 3k people were watching Ayisha when she went live on social media on that day.

According to her, she belives that when people stop watching these things, the celebrities would also stop beefing themselves.