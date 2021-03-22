- Advertisement -

Ghanaians first heard of and fell in love with young poet Nakeeyat Dramani when she contested in TV’s Talented Kids Season 10. She ended up winning the competition to the delight of Ghanaians.

The young talented kid was everything a Ghanaian is and should be especially when it comes to having his natural chocolate gorgeous skin that the world is proud of. She was a true replica of an African Queen.

Nakeeyat Dramani, winner of Talented Kids Season 10

She won the Talented Kids Season 10 in 2019 and has since gone on to compose poems and perform for many high dignitaries all over the country and even beyond.

Fast forward to March 2021 and Ghanaians are not too happy about what they are seeing when it comes to the natural skin color of the young star.

The natural chocolate color of the kid is gone and has been replaced with pale and discolored skin and social media users are wondering what went wrong.

Many people are attacking the parents of Nakeeyat for bleaching the girl for their own reasons and have called on them to stop at once or incur the wrath of the millions of fans of Nakeeyat all over the world.

Well, check out one of the photos now trending and let us know what you think.

New Look of Nakeeyat Dramani, winner of Talented Kids Season 10

Do you believe the parents of Nakeeyat Dramani are bleaching her? Tell us what you think.