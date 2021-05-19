- Advertisement -

The Parents of the 14-year-old student who allegedly committed suicide by hanging, say they suspect foul play in the death of their daughter.

Leticia Kyere Pinaman, a student of Miracle Preparatory and Junior High School at Sunyani in the Bono Region, was found hanging from the ceiling in the school’s dining hall on Monday evening.

She was a final-year student who was preparing for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination ( BECE).

The father of the deceased, Williams Kyere, told Citi News the passing of her daughter is questionable.

“I suspect foul play because my daughter cannot die like that. She doesn’t have any problem for her to just die. I have four daughters at different levels. She wanted to be a doctor, so I don’t understand why they said my daughter was having problems that made her take her life. It’s neither here nor there.”, he lamented.

It is not immediately known what might have accounted for the incident. The case has reported to the Sunyani Municipal Police Service who have commenced investigation to establish the facts.

“It was bad news. My wife called me around 8:00pm, so I had to drive through to the school. When I got there, they told me the place was cordoned off because they wanted the police to arrive. So I drove back to the police station and the officers dispatched a pathologist, to begin with the investigations”, the father of the deceased narrated.

Meanwhile, the management of the school have called for calm as they await a report from the findings of the police.

In a statement it urged the public to desist from peddling false information regarding the cause of death of one of their students, Leticia Kyere Pinaman.