type here...
News

Parents track down daughter inside boyfriend’s room

By Armani Brooklyn
Parents daughter boyfriend

A secondary school girl who lied to her parents about being in school but was spending time with her boyfriend had been busted by her parents.

In a trending video, the parents of the girl can be seen landing heavy slaps on their daughter and her boyfriend.

READ ALSO: Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Parents daughter boyfriend

Reports have it that the young girl’s parents tracked her down after they inquired about her in her school and were told their daughter had not been in school for almost a week.

They immediately launched a serious investigation into the whereabouts of their daughter, and the investigation came to a chilling end after they found her inside her boyfriend’s room.

READ ALSO: Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Valeria Marquez

TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Grace Mensah

25-year old man assaults his 53-year lover

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, May 16, 2025
27.1 C
Accra

Also Read

TikToker Valeria Marquez shot in the head during a live session

Valeria Marquez

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

Pastor Preaching and young lady
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways