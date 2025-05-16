Parents track down daughter inside boyfriend’s room

A secondary school girl who lied to her parents about being in school but was spending time with her boyfriend had been busted by her parents.

In a trending video, the parents of the girl can be seen landing heavy slaps on their daughter and her boyfriend.

Reports have it that the young girl’s parents tracked her down after they inquired about her in her school and were told their daughter had not been in school for almost a week.

They immediately launched a serious investigation into the whereabouts of their daughter, and the investigation came to a chilling end after they found her inside her boyfriend’s room.

