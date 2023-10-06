- Advertisement -

The hope of a school graduate to get an amount of N2k equivalent to Ghc32 from her parents turned into a nightmare as she was turned into a labourer at her parents’ construction site.

Ekele Oyibo Patricia in a tell-it-all conversation made this revelation which sought to share insights on the struggles of individuals after completion of schools in Africa, especially Ghana and Nigeria.

According to the lady, she approached her parents and informed them that she needed N2000 (GHc32) for something urgent but instead of giving her the money, they rather employed her as a labourer to earn the money.

She noted that this wasn’t the life she was promised in school because she was told that after school everything was going to be alright.

She shared: “……“I asked for urgent 2k but got employed as a laborer by my parents “?

This isn’t the “life after school” they told us about! Anywhere wey you see me, abeeggggg squeeze something put inside my hand ?”

