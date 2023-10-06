type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMy parents turned me into a labourer after asking them for 2k...
Entertainment

My parents turned me into a labourer after asking them for 2k – Lady shares

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
University graduate turned into a labourer for 32gh
Ekele
- Advertisement -

The hope of a school graduate to get an amount of N2k equivalent to Ghc32 from her parents turned into a nightmare as she was turned into a labourer at her parents’ construction site.

Ekele Oyibo Patricia in a tell-it-all conversation made this revelation which sought to share insights on the struggles of individuals after completion of schools in Africa, especially Ghana and Nigeria.

According to the lady, she approached her parents and informed them that she needed N2000 (GHc32) for something urgent but instead of giving her the money, they rather employed her as a labourer to earn the money.

She noted that this wasn’t the life she was promised in school because she was told that after school everything was going to be alright.

She shared: “……“I asked for urgent 2k but got employed as a laborer by my parents “?
This isn’t the “life after school” they told us about! Anywhere wey you see me, abeeggggg squeeze something put inside my hand ?”

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, October 6, 2023
Accra
few clouds
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
66 %
3.5mph
20 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways