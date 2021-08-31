type here...
I will not go back to Parliament in 2024 – Kennedy Agyapong

By Mr. Tabernacle
Kennedy Agyapong
The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong has announced that he will not seek re-election in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he went to Parliament to serve the people and improve their well-being, therefore, he will not contest again.

The maverick politician made this statement while addressing a gathering of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) faithful at its annual Delegates Conference held in Assin-Fosu in the Central Region.

“I’m doing a lot for my people but a whopping 42 percent of the electorates in the 2020 polls think I’m not doing well, so I’m leaving but would wait patiently to see if any MP can do what I did.

“Even if I’m given 1,000 cows, I will not go back because I want the people to know that I am fighting for their wellbeing and not myself as an MP.”

He also showed gratitude to the founding fathers of the NPP and the teeming grassroots supporters who gave firm support to the party.

Kennedy Agyapong was first elected as a member of parliament in 2000 and clutched his seat in the 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 parliamentary elections.

Source:GHPAGE

