ASOKWA: Parliamentary Candidate seen unbraiding hair, cooking with constituents as he embarks on campaign (VIDEO)

Amoh Kamel, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Asokwa, has launched a door-to-door campaign.

Rather than sticking to traditional campaign methods, Kamel is getting up close and personal with the people he hopes to represent.

This approach has included activities like helping with everyday chores, such as unbraiding hair and cooking meals, which has brought a massive conversation.

The door-to-door campaign kicked off not long ago, and Kamel has been making significant strides in connecting with the community.

By directly engaging with residents in their homes, he aims to understand their concerns and needs better. This hands-on approach is not only breaking down barriers but also building trust and rapport with the electorate.

Activities like unbraiding hair and cooking together have provided informal settings for meaningful conversations. These interactions allow Kamel to listen to personal stories and gather insights into the issues that matter most to the people of Asokwa.

One memorable moment from the campaign was when Kamel visited a local household and helped a mother of three unbraid her hair.

In another instance, Kamel joined a family in preparing a traditional meal.

Kamel’s unconventional campaign strategy is also drawing attention on social media, where videos and photos of his interactions with constituents are being widely shared.

