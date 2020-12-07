- Advertisement -

Some followers of Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh the Independent candidate of Fomena constituency have clashed with the NPP presidential candidate of the area.

According to the reports sighted on mynewsgh, the Communications Manager for the Independent Candidate identified as Seth Oduro was allegedly assaulted by some NPP members yesterday.

The report explained that Seth Oduro was at Dompoase, a community in the Constituency making sure things are in place for the commerncement of the elections today.

Little did he know that some thugs of the NPP had gathered around and pounched on him subjecting him to severe beatings leaving him with a swollen face.

It would be remembered that the now Independent Candidate was a former MP for the ruling New Patriotic Party but he decided to run as an independent candidate in the elections.

The move by Lawyer Andrew Asiamah Amoakoh angered the NPP who sacked him from the party making the Speaker of Parliament to declare his seat in parliament as vacant.