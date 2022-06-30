type here...
Partey, Dede, Jordan miss out on CAF Player of the Year nominees list

By Albert
Partey, Dede, Jordan miss out on CAF Player of the Year nominees list
No Ghanaian player was nominated for the CAF Player of the Year after the 30-man list was unveiled.

Nit even Arsenals’ Thomas Partey, Crystal Palace’s Jordan Ayew or Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew could even make the list.

Full List of Nominees (in alphabetic order by Member Association):

Player of the Year (Men)

  • Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
  • Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso & Aston Villa)
  • Blati Toure (Burkina Faso & Pyramids)
  • Edmund Tapsoba (Burkina Faso & Bayer Leverkusen)
  • Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon & Napoli)
  • Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon & Lyon)
  • Vincent Aboubacar (Cameroon & Al Nassr)
  • Youssouf M’Changama (Comoros & Guingamp)
  • Franck Kessie (Cote d’Ivoire & AC Milan)
  • Sebastien Haller (Cote d’Ivoire & Ajax)
  • Mohamed Abdelmonem (Egypt & Al Ahly)
  • Mohamed ElNeny (Egypt & Arsenal)
  • Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
  • Mohamed Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)
  • Musa Barrow (Gambia & Bologna)
  • Naby Keita (Guinea & Liverpool)
  • Aliou Dieng (Mali & Al Ahly)
  • Hamari Traore (Mali & Rennes)
  • Yves Bissouma (Mali & Tottenham Hotspur)
  • Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain)
  • Sofiane Boufal (Morocco & Angers)
  • Yahya Jabrane (Morocco & Wydad Athletic Club)
  • Yassine Bounou (Morocco & Sevilla)
  • Moses Simon (Nigeria & Nantes)
  • Edouard Mendy (Senegal & Chelsea)
  • Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)
  • Nampalys Mendy (Senegal & Leicester City)
  • Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)
  • Saliou Ciss (Senegal & Nancy)
  • Ali Maaloul (Tunisia & Al Ahly)

What do you think is the reason no Ghanaian player was able able to make the list?

