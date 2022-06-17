- Advertisement -

FIFA has released a promotional video for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it features some of the greatest athletes in the sport.

The world governing football body picked Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey as the faces of Ghana’s national team in its advert which was posted on Twitter.

The tournament group’s promo also showed Ronaldo and Messi, representing Portugal and Argentina respectively.

No more TBDs ? Here are your #Qatar2022 World Cup Groups ? pic.twitter.com/IS5KMjoVS3 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 15, 2022

Ghana has made a return to the World Cup after missing out in 2018 and has been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

Otto Addo’s side booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.