type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsPartey, Jordan, Amartey feature in FIFA’s 2022 World Cup promo video
Sports

Partey, Jordan, Amartey feature in FIFA’s 2022 World Cup promo video

By Kweku Derrick
Ronaldo Partey Messi FIFA World Cup
- Advertisement -

FIFA has released a promotional video for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it features some of the greatest athletes in the sport.

The world governing football body picked Jordan Ayew, Thomas Partey and Daniel Amartey as the faces of Ghana’s national team in its advert which was posted on Twitter.

The tournament group’s promo also showed Ronaldo and Messi, representing Portugal and Argentina respectively.

Ghana has made a return to the World Cup after missing out in 2018 and has been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea Republic.

Otto Addo’s side booked their place at the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, June 17, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    81 °
    Sat
    78 °
    Sun
    82 °
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News