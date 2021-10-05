type here...
Parts of Accra to experience power outages for about two months

By Mr. Tabernacle
Parts of the Greater Accra Region are expected to experience power outages beginning today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021, to December 3, 2021.

This was contained in a letter the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wrote to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to GRIDCo, this has become necessary to enable its team to execute “planned works” within the Achimota – Mallam corridors for the decommissioning and replacement of existing lines with new higher-capacity conductors.

GRIDCo in the said letter said the decision has become crucial “to transfer as much load as possible to Pokuase, Achimota, Accra East and Tema in order to limit loading at Mallam and Accra Central substations.”

The areas to be affected have been categorised into groups A, B, and C.

Group A comprises Adabraka Old Timers, Mamprobi, Chorkor, Ageege, Lartebiokorshie, Valco Trust, Teachers Hall, among others.

 For Group B, the areas that are to be affected include Appolo Theatre, Asylum Down, Adabraka Market, Korle Gonno, Sukura, Mamprobi Poly Clinic, James Town, Mataheko, etc.

Group C also includes Central Police Station, Cocobod, Kingsway, Abossey Okai, Chorkor, Appiah Danquah, Graphic Press House, SSNIT among others.

Find the load management timetable below:

