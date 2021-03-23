type here...
Pascaline Edwards displays her grand living room in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Award-winning Ghanaian actress, Pascaline Edwards has given her fans on social media a glimpse of what success looks like as she displayed her plush living room in her latest video.

The video which she put on her official Instagram page has gotten several reactions from fans who were in awe of her deluxe home.

From the video, the actress could be seen walking down a beautifully-designed spiral staircase with a camera strategically placed to capture the entire moment.

You could tell from her grand living room that her mansion was indeed luxurious.

Meanwhile, Edwards’ aura made her a diva in the Ghanaian movie scene, with over a hundred movies to her credit in an acting career spanning a little over two decades.

She was the winner of Ghana’s Best Female Actress in 2002.

Source:GHPAGE

