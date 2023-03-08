Pascaline Edwards shades Jackie Appiah, says actors with wealth are liars

- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Pascaline Edwards has asserted that the local movie industry is not lucrative enough for anyone to rely solely on it.

According to her, actors who claim they made money exclusively from acting alone are liars.

Speaking as an experienced actor, Pasdcaline Edwards advised that actors add side hustles to their work since they would be disappointed to note that the industry does not pay much.

Shading the likes of Jackie Appiah, Pascaline Edwards said film-making money is never enough for an actor to build a house or even start a business.

“Anyone in the industry who thinks they’ve made a fortune from making movies is a liar.” Selling groundnuts and maize is a hand-to-mouth industry, so if that’s what you have to do as your day job, do it,” and add acting as a side gig, she told Felicia Osei on Onua FM.